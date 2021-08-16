Part game, part documentary, Svoboda 1945: Liberation teaches about a troubled past

I had to learn so much about World War 2 at school I presumed I knew all about it. The Battle of Britain, yep, Dunkirk Spirit, got it. Except, of course, I don't - I don't know all about it. How can I? How can anyone? I know something about it from a British point of view, plus a bit more I've accrued along the way, but this was a world war. There are myriad ways in which myriad communities were, and still are, affected by it, all around the planet. How can I know about all of that? Especially sitting where I'm sitting, in the bounds of Britain. I can't just expect a different perspective to come to me, can I?