Lorde Teases New Single ‘Mood Ring’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorde has new music incoming. For, she is now teasing the release of a song called ‘Mood Ring.’. With mere days to go until her new album ‘Solar Power’ is released, Lorde has shared a new teaser on her website for a song called ‘Mood Ring.’. The multi-colored chart features...

Lorde
#Teases#Mood Ring#Moods#Nail Salon#Solar Power
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lorde Drops Rooftop Performance Of 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

Lorde dropped a new music video ahead of her third album, Solar Power, set to release later this month. The video features a new rooftop performance of her latest single "Stoned At the Nail Salon," which was shot on in July and includes longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff. She has previously released two rooftop performance videos for "Solar Power."
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

The Weeknd’s ‘Take My Breath’ May Be Inspired by Another Song—& It’s by His Ex Selena Gomez

Ever since he announced his new single, fans began wondering if The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” lyrics had any connection to his ex, Selena Gomez. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time that the award-winning singer seemed to drop hints at his former flame. But this time around, some are even convinced that the Blinding Lights star has based his new song on a track by Selena herself. For those already familiar with Selena’s music, the connection actually makes plenty of sense: In 2020, the Rare songstress released a track called “Souvenir” which, notably, happens to contains the lyrics, “Calling your name,...
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
MusicNorristown Times Herald

Lorde planned for Solar Power to be 'big acid record'

Lorde planned for 'Solar Power' to be a "big acid record". The 24-year-old singer is due to drop her hotly-anticipated third studio album later this month, but the record turned into "a weed album" instead. Lorde - who released single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' last month - said: "The...
MusicSFGate

The Weeknd Teases New Music in 'The Dawn Is Coming' Clip

The song has a heavy electronic dance groove reminiscent of “Alive 2007”-era Daft Punk, but with the Weeknd’s haunting, echo-laden melody soaring over it. The Weeknd teased the song with three days of hints (a wiped Instagram account followed by a new post and a song snippet), but new music has been expected for some time, especially since the long series of remixes, features and new songs that were released in the months following his blockbuster “After Hours” album came to an end with 2020.
Musictheprp.com

Dream Theater Tease New Single “The Alien”

Dream Theater will be premiering the opening track “The Alien” from their new album “A View From The Top Of The World” later this week. That song will be the first single to be made public from the effort ahead of the album’s October 22nd release date. You can expect...
Celebritiessoundslikenashville.com

Taylor Swift Teases ‘Red’ Track List With Coded Messages

Taylor Swift announced in June that her 2012 album Red will be the next project she will be re-releasing as “Taylor’s Version,” and today, she gave fans a coded tease about the upcoming project. In a short video posted by the singer on Thursday (8/5), seemingly scrambled words are seen coming out of a vault as leaves fall around them. The entire video has a red tint, as the words are related to her Red album.
Musicwarm1069.com

Taylor Swift teases fans by opening her “vault” to something mysterious

Taylor Swift knows just how to send her Swifties into a tizzy. She posted a teaser video Thursday of a vault opening to reveal a series of jumbled letters. A distorted song, possibly playing backwards, can be heard in the background. Taylor captioned the clip, “*presses post* *cackles maniacally*,” and...
MusicNYLON

The Weeknd Loses His Breath, Literally, In New Video

There’s no rest for The Weeknd. Though it feels like the pop star has literally just wrapped up the album cycle for his widely acclaimed After Hours album, Abel Tesfaye is back again, cool, calm, collected, with a brand new single and video from his upcoming album in the wings, still untitled.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Lorde Undergoes Mystical Transformation and Searches for Feeling in “Mood Ring” Video

Lorde‘s third album cycle is upon us. Over the past couple months we’ve gotten the title track, “Solar Power,” and the gentle zillennial ballad “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” Now, the last single before the album drops this Friday is called “Mood Ring” and it has heavy early Nelly Furtado vibes. In a pre-premiere chat, Lorde revealed that the track is about “trying to feel spiritually connected in our modern world.” She also exhibited a few small props that help her stay grounded—a word she laughed at herself for saying—including the perfume she wore during the making of Solar Power (Byredo’s Mojave Ghost) and stickers of moons, suns, and vegetables that she loves.
MusicRevolver

Hear We're Wolves' Sleek Cover of Avenged Sevenfold's "Unholy Confessions"

We're Wolves are a Florida metalcore band who've already racked up a significant following despite not releasing a full-length album of their own yet. They have a few singles of their own out in the world, but the band are currently most known for their well-liked covers by bands like Limp Bizkit, Disturbed, Slipknot, Atreyu, Drowning Pool and more.
MusicVulture

Lorde Satirizes Spirituality in Her “Mood Ring” Music Video

Our horoscope did not prepare us for Lorde to release a spirituality-themed single aimed at the Pluto-in-Scorpio generation. (Millennials.) “Mood Ring,” Lorde’s third single from her imminent new album, Solar Power, arrived in the daylight today, along with a music video and a pre-premiere livestream. “This was the first Solar Power video that we shot,” Lorde teased ahead of the video. “So fun to shoot, so relaxing.” Not not an ode to a certain Asian-owned queer bar in Bushwick, “Mood Ring” is a satirical “song about trying to feel spiritually connected in the modern world” and all the things we buy to facilitate that, astrology-themed cocktails included. Starring a blonde who is not Ella Yelich-O’Connor (“I’m open to names,” Lorde says), the video sees her using crystals, vitamins, sun salutations, and more to “get well from the inside.” “Obviously, when making this album I did a deep dive into ’60s flower-child culture,” Lorde says in a release. “I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness. Things like eating a macrobiotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope.” Well, we’ll certainly need a visit to our local healer after this callout! Solar Power arrives in just three sunrises, on August 20.
Musicthefocus.news

Lorde's Mood Ring leak has fans angry: 'Not letting you ruin this for us'

Fans have been waiting with baited breath for the release of Lorde’s third studio album Solar Power. The New Zealand singer teased the release of new song Mood Ring yesterday, however, it appears that the song has already leaked online. We take a look at the fan reaction to this new track.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Tinashe Performs ‘Small Reminders’ on MTV Live

Tinashe is continuing to trumpet the arrival of her brand new album ‘333.’. Having arrived on August 6, the star has hit many a stage in support of the independently released project. And her latest stop was MTV Live. Taking center-stage, the 28-year-old delivered an impassioned performance of ‘Small Reminders.’
MusicCosmopolitan

Let's Talk About the Astrology References in Lorde's "Mood Ring"

Forget millennials vs. Gen Z—it’s the Pluto in Scorpio generation vs. the Pluto in Sagittarius generation now. In Lorde’s new song “Mood Ring,” the third single from her upcoming album Solar Power, the New Zealand singer croons about transcendental meditation, burning sage, cleansing crystals, and astrological generational divides. “Ladies, begin your sun salutations / Pluto in Scorpio generation,” she sings.

