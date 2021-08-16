Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Preserved Dagger Could Help Unlock A Mysterious, Long-Lost Indian Civilization

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the village of Konthagai, southern India, archaeologists have retrieved an iron dagger that holds a missing piece in studying the little-known Keeladi civilization. The dagger, preserved in a burial urn alongside skeletal remains, had a wooden handle, which remained partially intact. This preservation, a rare occurrence in wooden materials, may allow researchers to date the site’s artifacts more precisely. It’s not yet known how the wood stayed in such great condition all these centuries.

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civilization#Indian#Dagger#The Smithsonian Magazine#Tamil Brahmi#Tamil Nadu#The Times Of India#Reportervignesh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mexican Archaeologists Forced to Bury an Unusual Discovery Made in Old Aztec Capital

In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico have announced they plan to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part of the Albarradón de Ecatepec: a flood-control system of dikes and waterways constructed to protect the historical city of Tenochtitlan from rising waters. Tenochtitlan, widely viewed as the capital of the Aztec Empire, featured numerous dam systems to prevent flooding from torrential rains, but Spanish conquistadors failed at first to...
Worldallthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Discovered A 1,800-Year-Old Roman Gladiator Arena In Turkey — Where Travelers Bet On ‘Bloody Shows’

Researchers used 200-year-old records to uncover the Colosseum-like arena where gladiators and animals fought to the death in the ancient town of Mastaura in western Turkey. Archaeologists have just uncovered a rare piece of Roman-era history in the ancient town of Mastaura in western Turkey — a nearly perfectly-preserved gladiator arena that could seat upwards of 20,000 cheering fans.
ScienceSmithonian

Amateur Treasure Hunter in England Discovers Early Medieval Sword Pyramid

In April, amateur metal detectorist Jamie Harcourt unearthed a gold and garnet sword pyramid—a decorative fitting likely used to help keep weapons sheathed—that may have belonged to a wealthy lord or early medieval king. Found in the Breckland district of Norfolk, England, the object “bears a striking resemblance” to artifacts found in the nearby Sutton Hoo burial, reports Treasure Hunting magazine.
ScienceSmithonian

Archaeologists Discover 2,550-Year-Old Carving of the Last King of Babylon

Researchers in Saudi Arabia have discovered a sixth-century B.C.E. rock carving of the last Babylonian king, Nabonidus. As Arab News reports, archaeologists from the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage spotted the 2,550-year-old inscription engraved on a basalt stone in the Al-Hadeed Governorate, in the country’s northern Hail region.
Sciencetecheblog.com

Researchers Discover Underwater Submarine Volcano That Looks Like the Eye of Sauron

Australian researchers have discovered the remnants of an ancient submarine volcano in the Indian Ocean that looks oddly similar to the “Eye of Sauron” from J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. It was detected using a multi-beam sonar at a depth of 3,100 meters (10,170 feet) beneath Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization’s (CSIRO) ocean research vessel RV Investigator approximately 280 kilometers (174 miles) southeast of Christmas Island. Read more for two more pictures, additional information and a bonus video.
ScienceCourthouse News Service

Scientists discover fossils of ‘real life dragon’ in Australia

(CN) — Scientists discovered the fossils of the largest flying reptile in Australia, a massive pterosaur with a 22-foot wingspan that made its home in the outback of Queensland. “It’s the closest thing we have to a real life dragon,” said Tim Richards of the University of Queensland. Richards and...
ScienceObserver

1,700-Year-Old Coins Were Just Discovered Clumped Together on a Beach

A tour guide made a remarkable discovery in Atlit, Israel this summer when he happened to uncover a congealed metal clump that turned out to be multiple ancient coins stuck together. Upon being examined by the Israel Antiquities Authority inspector Donald Tzvi-Ariel, it was determined that the coins dated back to the fourth century C.E., and that oxidization of the metal over time had led to all the coins becoming melded with one another. Additionally, it turns out that the beach where tour guide Yotam Dahan made his discovery was once a harbor for marine activity when Israel was under the control of Rome.
Posted by
Fareeha Arshad

What Messages Are the Ancient Egyptian Texts Trying To Convey? Decrypting the Egyptian hieroglyphics.

From 1798 to 1801, the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte expanded his military campaign towards Egypt in the East Mediterranean region. He did this to extend his ruling in this area and threaten the British empire’s holdings in the Indian subcontinent. During this invasion of Egypt, the French soldiers accidentally discovered an old artefact that changed how we look at ancient Egyptian society and its history.
ScienceIFLScience

Human Remains Amongst Bone Horde Found In Saudi Arabian Ancient Lava Tube

An extraordinary horde of bones – including human remains – preserved inside a lava tube for thousands of years has been discovered in Saudi Arabia. The deserts of the Arabian Peninsula are notoriously reluctant to give away their ancient secrets, and offer an exceptionally scant fossil record that continually frustrates paleontologists. This discovery finally illuminates the prehistory of this enigmatic region.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Cave In Saudi Arabia Hiding A Large Mixture Of Bones Including Human Ones

A Saudi Arabian cave believed to be a lava tube from ancient times held a gruesome discovery for researchers. The cave had a lot of bones from both animals and humans. The cave is known as Umm Jirsan and it is located under the fields of Harrat Khaybar. The area is found in the northwest region of the country, and it extends from 1.5 kilometers, an impressive size for lava tubes in this country.
ScienceDesign Taxi

Slave’s Remains Are The Best-Ever To Be Preserved Of A Human In Pompeii

The best-preserved human remains ever found in Pompeii have surfaced, found during excavation in the Porta Sarno Necropolis area in Italy. Mummified remains, alongside hair, bones, and a partial ear were discovered in an ancient tomb, a marble slab on its pediment marking Marcus Venerius Secundio as the individual who was found. Referencing old records, it was discovered that Secundio was a slave, as well as a custodian at the Temple of Venus.
ScienceDesign Taxi

‘Avid Accumulators Of Bones’: Bone Loot Likely Collected By Hyenas Unearthed

Photo 177130113 © Mikhail Blajenov | Dreamstime.com. In a rather chilling discovery, archaeologists in southwestern Saudi Arabia have uncovered a large stash of bones, which they believe has been steadily growing over the last 7,000 years. At least 40 species of animals, including cattle, rodents, and humans, had their remains...
AstronomyFreethink

Moon glass helps solve a lunar mystery

Surrounding Earth, and extending far out into space, is a powerful magnetic field, fueled by the liquid swirling in the planet’s center. But the moon, on the other hand, doesn’t have a molten core anymore and so does not have a magnetic field today, like it once did — or so scientists long thought.
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Workmen digging a well discover the world’s largest sapphire stone

Laborers working a house well in Sri Lanka have found the largest group of sapphires ever found. It weighs around 510 kilograms or 2.5 million carats and has been named “Sapphire of Serendipity”. It is valued at 100 million dollars in the international market, according to the Sri Lankan authorities.
Petsgentside.co.uk

A Dog Discovered Something Incredible Treasure in the Czech Republic

Some dogs go fetch the ball. Others understand the word ‘sit.’ Some just do as they please. But Monty, he finds treasures. This dog from a Czech family recently got his paws on an unusual find, an incredible archaeological treasure dating back to the Bronze Age. While Monty was walking...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Workers digging well in back yard find world's largest sapphire cluster

July 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Sri Lanka said workers in a man's back yard made a stunning discovery -- the world's largest star sapphire cluster. Local authorities in the Ratnapura area said the stone, known as the Serendipity Sapphire, was found by workers digging a well in the back yard of a man identified only by the surname Gamage.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...

Comments / 0

Community Policy