Preserved Dagger Could Help Unlock A Mysterious, Long-Lost Indian Civilization

A tour guide made a remarkable discovery in Atlit, Israel this summer when he happened to uncover a congealed metal clump that turned out to be multiple ancient coins stuck together. Upon being examined by the Israel Antiquities Authority inspector Donald Tzvi-Ariel, it was determined that the coins dated back to the fourth century C.E., and that oxidization of the metal over time had led to all the coins becoming melded with one another. Additionally, it turns out that the beach where tour guide Yotam Dahan made his discovery was once a harbor for marine activity when Israel was under the control of Rome.