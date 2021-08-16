Preserved Dagger Could Help Unlock A Mysterious, Long-Lost Indian Civilization
In the village of Konthagai, southern India, archaeologists have retrieved an iron dagger that holds a missing piece in studying the little-known Keeladi civilization. The dagger, preserved in a burial urn alongside skeletal remains, had a wooden handle, which remained partially intact. This preservation, a rare occurrence in wooden materials, may allow researchers to date the site’s artifacts more precisely. It’s not yet known how the wood stayed in such great condition all these centuries.designtaxi.com
