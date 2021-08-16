Young people must be at the heart of the COVID-19 recovery

A couple of weekends ago I attended a wedding and then the following day a funeral. As I was packing for these events I planned out what my family was to wear. While packing I understood that I was picking clothes for two celebrations, two very different celebrations. One that embodied the movement of one stage of life to another, and the other one stage of life to the end. Both these events required a certain attire and both brought families together. These two events carried tears as families closed a chapter on a part of their life and started another.