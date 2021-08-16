Chicago Bulls: Caruso ‘hoping’ to lob LaVine like he did LeBron/AD
Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports. All of the star power that the Los Angeles Lakers had while the new Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso played there was something that likely helped to ignite his career. And the Lakers still have a ton of star power heading into next season. Trading for star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards likely made the Lakers even stronger than the last two seasons.
