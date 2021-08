The world of highly mofidiable mechanical keyboards can get really expensive. You might start out just wanting something nice and compact, but then you start changing out switches and adding custom keys and doing all sorts of things that just lead to a deep, dark money pit. Well, start your new hobby off on a good note by saving some money instead with the Anne Pro 2 60% mechanical keyboard on sale for $54.12. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon. It has never been lower than $70, and it regularly sells for around $90 or more.