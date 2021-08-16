Cancel
Rashid Khan and Nabi available for UAE leg of IPL: SRH

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): With the current state of affairs in Afghanistan, questions have been asked if star spinner Rashid Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will be available for the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League, starting on September 19. And SunRisers Hyderabad has confirmed that the two Afghanistan players will be a part of the remaining part of the 14th edition of the league.

