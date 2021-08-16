Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Chalker still looking to build numbers

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

SOUTHINGTON — After announcing last month that they were canceling their first five games of the season to allow for more time to bolster the roster, Chalker’s football team is still searching for players. Wildcats coach Justin Kren, who is entering his first year at the helm of the program,...

www.tribtoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Recruiting#American Football#Wildcats#The Tribune Chronicle#Playbooks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLKansas City Star

Seahawks’ Myers, Dickson look to build on career years

Considering the wild swings on offense and defense the Seattle Seahawks experienced last season on their way to an NFC West title, their biggest constants ended up being the two players who were on the field the least. Kicker Jason Myers and punter Michael Dickson are coming off the best...
College Sports247Sports

Louisville Football: A look at newcomers jersey numbers

The University of Louisville football team will begin fall camp on Sunday morning with a bunch of newcomers on the roster. On the current roster published by the Louisville football team, Louisville has 43 newcomers listed, including high school and junior college signees, transfers, and several walk-ons. U of L could still add a handful of walk-ons as fall camp starts on Sunday.
NFLPosted by
St. Joseph News-Press

Chiefs looking to build success ahead of preseason opener

The first game week of the season has finally arrived for the Kansas City Chiefs. As they prepare for Saturday’s preseason opener, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said they’re looking to build a championship foundation in training camp. That was evident in smoldering heat Monday on a day when the Chiefs practiced methodical long drives.
Robinson, ILWTHI

Robinson football looking to build off solid spring

Robinson football may of loss 14 players, but the Maroons are looking to build off a solid spring. Robinson went 5-1 and delivered their first winning season in years. Doctor Discovers Natural Solution for Glaucoma (Watch) GetVisiClearNow. 7 Mistakes You'll Definitely Make when Hiring a Financial Advisor. SmartAsset. Looking For...
Moncks Corner, SCThe Post and Courier

Philip Simmons football looking to build on 2020 season

As they enter year five as a football program, the Philip Simmons Iron Horses look to build upon the success of a shortened 2020 season, a season that saw them earn a spot in the Class AA Lower State playoffs. Coach Eric Bendig and his squad will be participating in...
Menasha, WIwearegreenbay.com

Tritons look to build on spring during fall camp

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Teams that played in the unprecedented spring football season may have one advantage, a head start mentally preparing for the fall. The Notre Dame Tritons are no different coming off a spring where they finished 5-2 with a win over new conference foe Menasha. Like...
MLBtelegraphherald.com

By-the-numbers look at MLB stadium at Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Almost like a scene from a film, a baseball stadium recently rose from a cornfield in Dyersville. The game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday, Aug. 12, will be held at the Major League Baseball-caliber, temporary stadium adjacent to the original “Field of Dreams” movie site.
High Schoolwcyb.com

Union looking to build off semifinal run in the spring

The Union High School football team had the shortest offseason of any team. The Bears lost to Appomattox on April 24 in the Class 2 state semifinals. Less than four months later, Union is back on the field preparing for the fall season. Union scrimmaged Elizabethton on Thursday night. It's...
Clarksville, ARCourier News

Panthers look to build from 2020 finish

CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Panthers ended last season with their first playoff victory since 2011 and are looking to build off that this season. The Panthers finished 2020 with a 4-7 record and had last three in a row before surprising Morrilton 20-19 in the regular season finale. The Panthers then edged Greene County Tech 21-20 in the opening of the playoffs before falling to Little Rock Christian.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Phenomenally Sweaty Peyton Manning Still Looks Cool

Peyton Manning was the star attraction in Canton over the weekend as part the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class. Every 45-plus sportswriter absolutely loves everything the former quarterback and current alternate-broadcast analyst puts down, so you could confidently set your clocks to this sect claiming Manning should be NFL commissioner or President of the United States as soon as he started cracking wise during his induction speech. In the interest of letting people enjoy things, we're not going to say anything about that little media tic.
Fluvanna County, VAcbs19news

#16Camps | Flucos look to build off of spring season

PALMYRA, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- No one quite knew what to make of the shortened spring season, so Fluvanna County coach Mike Morris took advantage of the unique situation to experiment. "We did a lot of things I normally wouldn't do and what not in a game," Morris said, "Yesterday...
Dibble, OKPosted by
Express-Star

FOOTBALL: Dibble looks to continue building in 2021

The Dibble Demons are looking to build on two winning seasons in a row. Dibble head coach Richard Norman is entering his third season in charge of the Dibble football program and is excited about what the 2021 season could have in store. Under Norman, Dibble has posted two winning seasons in a row and has won at least one playoff game in each those two seasons.
FootballMorning Journal

Keystone football looking to build off past momentum

Every area football team is excited to get the 2021 season underway. However, due to the past two seasons, no team is more excited than Keystone. Over the past two seasons, the Wildcats have lost in the playoffs to the eventual state champions in both seasons. Both losses were tough as they led at the half in both, but the result does help Keystone with one thing: validation.
Sneads, FLWJHG-TV

Sneads looking to build upon 2020 success

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our next visit to an area high school football practice field leads us to Sneads. Head coach, Bill Thomas, in his eighth year leading the Pirates, and coming off a great 2020 season. The team making it all the way to the final four, falling to Baker in the state semi’s. The Gators wound up being the 2020 1A State Champs. It’s a little bit of a rebuild this fall for the Pirates as they look to replace 14 seniors. They still have a good group of seniors this fall, with eight in the 2022 class. This summer, the team prioritized work in the weight room, over say, seven on seven competitions. Coach Thomas though says many of his players did attend individual camps throughout. As for one of the missions here in the pre-season, rebuild the offensive line, which was hit particularly hard by graduation this year. “It’s got to be a lot of work” coach Thomas said. “We’ve got to change pad levels. It’s not going to happen overnight. I want it to happen overnight, and I’m sure they want it to happen overnight, so I’ll get off their case, but it’s not going to happen overnight. I’ve gotten to understand that, and we’ve got to get a little better each day though, and I think we are getting a little bit better each day, but I wish we would be there tomorrow.”
Delcambre, LADaily Iberian

Delcambre looks to build on playoff season

DELCAMBRE — If there was good news to come out of Delcambre High football during the pandemic year of 2020, it was the fact the Panthers made the Class 2A playoffs for the first time in four years. The only problem was the 27th seed Panthers had to go to...
Spencer, NCSalisbury Post

High school football: North’s numbers are down, but talent still abounds

SPENCER — North Rowan boasts three of the county’s best receivers. That’s the million-dollar question facing second-year head coach Nygel Pearson, who successfully steered the Cavaliers into the state playoffs through the twists and turns of the spring COVID season. North was just beginning to hit its stride when the...
Mississippi State247Sports

Forbes looks to build on freshman successes

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes began the 2020 college football season as a reserve. The Grenada, Mississippi product ended the campaign as a Freshman All-American. With 44 tackles, six pass break-ups and five interceptions, Forbes became one of the top cover guys in the Southeastern Conference. The talented newcomer also tied the Mississippi State career record for pick sixes with three.

Comments / 0

Community Policy