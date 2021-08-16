Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Forex Today: Dollar benefits from concerns of global growth, gold retreats, cryptos climb

By Yohay Elam
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is what you need to know on Monday, August 16:. Markets kick off the week with concerns of weaker global growth following disappointing Chinese data, a plunge in US consumer confidence and covid worries. The Taliban's victory in Afghanistan is also weighing on sentiment. Gold retreats after its comeback while cryptos are advancing.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Us Congress#Gross Domestic Product#Chinese#Taliban#The Us Congress#Democrats#Eur Usd#Cdu#Gbp Usd#Us Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
StocksCoinTelegraph

Unicorns in crypto: A growing herd of billion-dollar crypto companies

The second half of 2021 just started and there is already a rise in the number of unicorns emerging in the crypto world as years of resistance towards crypto from mainstream investors start to fade. Since the year began, more than 50 cryptocurrency and blockchain-related projects have risen to the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Wall Street baffled as major company acquires $50 million in gold bars

A rising U.S. Dollar Index is putting downward pressure on hard assets markets this week. Dollar bulls are counting on the Federal Reserve to start tightening its ultra-loose monetary policy. They expect the Fed to begin tapering its monthly asset purchases later this year. Minutes released on Wednesday from the...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 8-month low as global growth concerns weigh

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.6% against the greenback * Touches its weakest level since last December at 1.2948 * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.9% * Canadian retail sales rise 4.2% in June By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in eight months against the greenback on Friday and was on track for its biggest weakly decline since March 2020 as the prospect of a slowing global economic recovery weighed on investor sentiment. Global shares fell for a fifth straight day and the U.S. dollar remained firm in a flight to safety as rising coronavirus cases compounded concerns over Chinese growth and the outlook for U.S. stimulus. Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global economic outlook. U.S. crude oil futures fell for a seventh day, down 1.9% at $62.50 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar weakened 0.6% to 1.2902 per greenback, or 77.51 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since last December at 1.2948. For the week, it was on track to fall 3%. Domestic data showed that retail sales jumped by 4.2% in June from May but a preliminary estimate for July was less promising, with sales falling 1.7%. "Unfortunately, with (coronavirus) case counts rising in recent weeks, the outlook for retail is getting cloudier," Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note. Meanwhile, the United States extended the closure of its land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travel such as tourism through Sept. 21 despite Ottawa's decision to open its border to vaccinated Americans. Canada's house prices will come off the boil next year, rising only modestly after a mini-boom in the middle of the pandemic, according to a Reuters poll of property market analysts who still expect affordability to worsen in the coming years. Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.122%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Currenciescryptoslate.com

Emerging markets like Nigeria, Kenya led 880% global crypto growth in 2021

In an effort to measure grassroots cryptocurrency adoption amid the massive growth seen in the crypto market over the year due to traction from industries, the just-published report of on-chain research firm Chainalysis has revealed a surge of over 880% in global adoption majorly driven by peer-to-peer platforms. The said...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Seeking safety in tech stocks and the dollar, WFH till January, Oil struggles over demand and more

As Wall Street eagerly awaits Fed Chair Powell’s moment at Jackson Hole, most of the downbeat delta variant driven headlines suggest he may wish to tap the breaks before joining the hawkish members in starting the tapering of its asset purchases. Investors are ramping up protection in Treasuries and in technology stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield continues to hover around 1.25%, while the dollar holds onto this week’s gains against the euro.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: All eyes on Jackson Hole and chief Powell

The Delta variant and Fed’s tapering spurred demand for the greenback. Eyes turn to the Jackson Hole Symposium as investors are eager for additional clues. EUR/USD is technically bearish and could approach the 1.1500 figure next week. The EUR/USD pair trades at its lowest since November 2020 in the 1.1670...
RetailFXStreet.com

USD/CAD retreats modestly from multi-month highs, stays in green near 1.2900

USD/CAD reached its highest level since January at 1.2949 on Friday. Crude oil prices trade in the negative territory. US Dollar Index consolidates weekly gains above 93.60. The USD/CAD pair extended its rally and touched its strongest level since January at 1.2949 during the European trading hours. In the early American session, the pair retreated modestly and was last seen rising 0.48% on a daily basis at 1.2891.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD approaches key support after weak UK Retail Sales data

The British pound declined sharply after the relatively weak UK retail sales numbers. The data showed that the overall retail sales declined by 2.5% in July after rising by 0.2% in the previous month. At the same time, the sales rose by 2.4% on a year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, core retail sales declined by 2.4% after rising by 0.3% in June. These numbers came a few days after the UK published the relatively weak consumer inflation numbers. Therefore, there are signs that the country’s recovery is slowing down after recording a stellar performance in the first half of the year. Meanwhile, the country’s public finances did better than expected as the net public sector borrowing rose to 10.4 billion pounds. This was half of where it was in June.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Positive EZ macro backdrop should limit euro downside – MUFG

The EUR/USD is trading modestly higher on Friday, but remains under pressure- Analysts at MUFG Bank, point out PMIs next week will provide an update on Euro-zone macro conditions. Key Quotes:. “The short-term positives for the US dollar are compelling when risk is deteriorating and with global growth concerns escalating,...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Digital Pathology Systems Market Report 2021-2027 - Increased Focus On Companion Diagnostics To Benefit Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Pathology Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Digital Pathology Systems Market to Reach US$1.4 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Pathology Systems estimated at US$573.9...
RetailFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP post modest gains in the week, up almost 1%, eyes 0.8600

EUR/GBP rises 0.22% on weak UK economic data. UK’s retail sales data drop 2.5% vs 0.4% expected. The short-term trend is up, however stronger UK economic data, supports the British pound. The EUR/GBP rises for the second day in a row, modestly gain 0.22%, trades around 0.8580. For the second...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US dollar surges higher on Delta concerns, hawkish FOMC Minutes

The US dollar has rallied against almost every other currency in the world in the past week, particularly versus emerging market ones, as investors avoid risk assets and ramp up bets in favour of Federal Reserve policy tightening. Emerging market currencies have been especially badly hit in the past seven...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro "in the Grip of a Strong Technical Downtrend" against the U.S. Dollar say Analysts

- Recovery requires German-U.S. yield spread to close again. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1590-1.1614. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate's dip below 1.17 marks a significant milestone in the U.S. Dollar's current onslaught and we hear from analysts that the trend is unlikely to be broken in the near-term, based on the relevant technical chart setups and fundamental drivers at play.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY recovers modestly, trades above 109.80 on improving mood

USD/JPY is edging slightly higher in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes are trading in the positive territory. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is posting modest daily gains. The USD/JPY pair dropped toward 109.50 area earlier in the day but reversed its direction in the second half of the...
MarketsInternational Business Times

Oil Prices Tank, Stocks Mostly Sink On Delta Fears

Oil prices tanked Thursday and global stocks mostly sank on worries the latest wave of Covid-19 infections will crimp global growth. "Investors are spooked by the virus once more, compounded by news that the Federal Reserve in the US may be on the brink of reducing its economic support for the US economy," analysts at Hargreaves Lansdown said.
Currenciesactionforex.com

US Dollar Edges Higher

The US dollar edged higher overnight as the FOMC Minutes outlined an increasingly likely start to tapering, commencing around the end of the year. That follows on from a number of Fed officials making comments with a decidedly hawkish tone over the past two weeks, even previous doves. The dollar index was slightly higher at 93.15.

Comments / 0

Community Policy