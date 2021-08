Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.30.