Spirit Airlines’ (SAVE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.