Spirit Airlines’ (SAVE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

By Anthony Bellafiore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAVE. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.

#Moving Average#Isi#Spirit Airlines#Evercore Isi#Save#Wolfe Research#Barclays#Mkm Partners#Hold#Kore Private Wealth Llc#Vanguard Group Inc#News Ratings
