Madison, WI

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,800

Wiscnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Ranch home in popular Reston Heights located across the street from a park and open green space! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms on main floor and 2-3 additional bedrooms & full bathroom in LL. Features vaulted ceiling in living room, main floor laundry/mud room, new flooring in kitchen and some newer carpeting on main floor, all new kitchen appliances and remodeled primary bathroom. Walk-out lower level also has a large rec room and bonus room (fully exposed) for den/office, additional bedroom, home gym, etc. NOTE: Current tenants are moving out soon. LL den/office and 5th bedroom currently being used for storage. Hot tub included, sellers have not used recently and do not warrant condition.

