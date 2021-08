Gold has been struggling around $1,780 as markets reel from Delta and Fed fears. The Confluence Detector is showing XAU/USD needs to surpass $1792 to advance. Where next after the downfall? US stock markets have been making an attempt to recover and seem gripped between fears that the Fed would taper its bond-buying scheme and coronavirus. The Delta COVID-19 variant continues raging through the US and while it is dampening the mood for markets, it could push gold higher.