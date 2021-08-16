Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $220.00

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.40.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Truist Securities#Wells Fargo Company#Bmo Capital Markets#Peg#Sec#First Interstate Bank#Media Networks#Espn#Freeform Fx#National Geographic#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Fairfield Bush & CO. Buys New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Dallas, TXmodernreaders.com

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “. A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank of...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,784 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “. Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.05

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 7670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.11. Several research analysts have commented on the company....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 30,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 459,822 shares.The stock last traded at $6.04 and had previously closed at $5.94. A number of research firms recently weighed...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $21.78

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $22.35. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 11,309 shares. A number of research firms have recently commented on TUP. upgraded Tupperware...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) traded up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.98. 53,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,828,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13. A...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Expands By 15.3%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Rises By 15.1%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Up 7.1%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.68. 19,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,262,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.72

Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.72 and last traded at $107.23, with a volume of 2283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.20. PLUS has been the subject of a number of research...
modernreaders.com

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 3,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,258,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. 1,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 30,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 30,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,843,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.
modernreaders.com

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.70

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.70 and last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 67148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.73. Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.66. 6,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 30,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Comments / 0

Community Policy