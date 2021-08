Investing.com – Analysts at Nordea have said they expect a stronger USD in the coming year as the Federal Reserve begins tightening monetary policy. “The relative outlook between the Fed and the ECB will likely widen policy-wise over the coming year, leaving the EUR vulnerable versus the USD,” said Nordea analysts Andreas Steno Larsen and Jan von Gerich. “We expect the Fed to deliver four hikes before the end of 2023, while the ECB is on hold.”