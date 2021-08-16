Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. TUI currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).