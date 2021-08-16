Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)
PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PGT Innovations in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.www.modernreaders.com
