Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Critical Survey: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) & Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley...

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Ulbi#Ion#Envx Rrb Ultralife#Ulbi#N A N A Ultralife#Enovix Corporation#Manpack#Mcdowell Research#Amti#Accutronics#Accupro#Entellion#Swe Seasafe#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,895 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up 0.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Z-Work Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Shares Down 0.2%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 45,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) & California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) Critical Review

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations. Institutional & Insider Ownership. 65.9% of Del Taco Restaurants...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Head-To-Head Survey: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 0.4% of TaskUs shares are held by...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Critical Contrast

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability. Profitability. This table compares Inrad Optics and Crown...
Dallas, TXmodernreaders.com

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “. A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank of...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,784 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) traded up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.98. 53,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,828,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13. A...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Rises By 15.1%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Hold

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “. Shares of NKSH stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday....
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “. Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports...
Agriculturemodernreaders.com

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $21.78

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $22.35. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 11,309 shares. A number of research firms have recently commented on TUP. upgraded Tupperware...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “. Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.66. 6,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 30,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jonestrading

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy