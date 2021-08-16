Critical Survey: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) & Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up 0.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.