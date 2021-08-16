Royal Bank of Canada Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$48.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.80.