Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Monro posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackrock Inc#Sec#Earnings Per Share#Eps#Thomson Reuters#Bmo Capital Markets#Sec#Blackrock Inc#Wasatch Advisors Inc#Vanguard Group Inc#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.84. AON posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dillard’s stock opened at $200.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $209.78.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to report $296.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.83 million and the highest is $304.71 million. VEREIT posted sales of $293.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$39.50 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post $39.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.01 million and the highest is $40.00 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $34.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.91 Million

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $164.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.25 million to $167.57 million. StarTek reported sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$91.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce sales of $91.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.40 million and the highest is $92.70 million. Nevro posted sales of $108.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Dallas, TXmodernreaders.com

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “. A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “. Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. National...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “. Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) traded up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.98. 53,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,828,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13. A...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Hold

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “. Shares of NKSH stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 30,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 459,822 shares.The stock last traded at $6.04 and had previously closed at $5.94. A number of research firms recently weighed...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.52. 25,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 700,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $331.72

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $331.72 and last traded at $331.02, with a volume of 27192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.25. ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Expands By 15.3%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $21.78

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $22.35. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 11,309 shares. A number of research firms have recently commented on TUP. upgraded Tupperware...

Comments / 0

Community Policy