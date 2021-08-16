Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Monro posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.