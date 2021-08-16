Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.80.
