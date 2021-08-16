Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.25.