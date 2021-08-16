EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EnerSys in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.www.modernreaders.com
