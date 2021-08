Watching a lot of very hot people make very poor decisions while looking for love on a tropical island is pretty much the best part of summer. After a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bachelor in Paradise is back, which means more love stories, more tan lines, and more drama. As each week provides new contestants and curveballs, you’re probably trying to remember who’s still on the hunt for an SO. Consider this your “who went home this week on Bachelor in Paradise” guide, filled will all the VIP drama that’ll be sure to live in Bachelor Nation infamy.