Norton County, KS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Norton by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 02:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Norton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN NORTON COUNTY At 214 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Norcatur, Clayton and Reager. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Monmouth. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 AM EDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/08 PM 6.1 1.7 0.6 Minor 22/08 AM 5.8 1.4 1.0 Minor 22/09 PM 5.7 1.3 0.3 Minor 23/09 AM 5.1 0.7 0.3 None 23/09 PM 5.6 1.2 0.3 None 24/10 AM 5.0 0.6 0.2 None Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/08 PM 7.1 1.9 1.1 Minor 22/08 AM 6.7 1.5 1.5 Minor 22/09 PM 6.5 1.3 0.5 None 23/09 AM 6.0 0.8 0.7 None 23/09 PM 6.5 1.3 0.7 None 24/10 AM 6.0 0.8 0.7 None
Newport County, RIweather.gov

Hurricane Warning issued for Newport by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 05:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newport HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Newport * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Strong Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 75 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lea FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LEA COUNTY At 443 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hobbs, Humble City, Monument, Industrial Airpark, Lea County Regional Airport and Knowles. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cimarron County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Texas, southeastern Cimarron, southwestern Hansford, Sherman and northeastern Dallam Counties through 545 PM CDT At 444 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Stratford, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stratford, Griggs and Texhoma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Monmouth. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 AM EDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/08 PM 6.1 1.7 0.6 Minor 22/08 AM 5.8 1.4 1.0 Minor 22/09 PM 5.7 1.3 0.3 Minor 23/09 AM 5.1 0.7 0.3 None 23/09 PM 5.6 1.2 0.3 None 24/10 AM 5.0 0.6 0.2 None Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/08 PM 7.1 1.9 1.1 Minor 22/08 AM 6.7 1.5 1.5 Minor 22/09 PM 6.5 1.3 0.5 None 23/09 AM 6.0 0.8 0.7 None 23/09 PM 6.5 1.3 0.7 None 24/10 AM 6.0 0.8 0.7 None
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hansford, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Sherman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Texas, southeastern Cimarron, southwestern Hansford, Sherman and northeastern Dallam Counties through 545 PM CDT At 444 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Stratford, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stratford, Griggs and Texhoma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lea FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LEA COUNTY At 443 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hobbs, Humble City, Monument, Industrial Airpark, Lea County Regional Airport and Knowles. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Uinta County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Uinta by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 19:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Uinta A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN UINTA COUNTY At 756 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northwest of Lyman, or 23 miles northeast of Evanston, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Automated observations reported wind gusts in excess of 78 mph earlier. Wind gusts in excess of 55 mph are still being reported along I-80 in Uinta County, Wyoming. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lyman, Mountain View, Ragen, Church Buttes, Fort Bridger, Carter and Leroy. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 20 and 56. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Coahoma County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tunica HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Tallahatchie, Quitman, Coahoma and Tunica Counties. In Arkansas, Lee AR, St. Francis and Phillips Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Greene County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Greene The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Greene County in central Virginia * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1115 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stanardsville... Lydia Haneytown... Amicus FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Berkshire County, MAweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, New York and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. In New York, Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady, Eastern Ulster, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Schoharie, Southeast Warren, Southern Saratoga, Southern Washington, Western Albany, Western Columbia, Western Dutchess, Western Greene, Western Rensselaer, Western Schenectady and Western Ulster. In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Through Monday evening. * A widespread rainfall of 2 to 6 inches is expected as Tropical Cyclone Henri impacts the region. Localized rainfall amounts up to 6 to 10 inches are possible, especially over the higher terrain areas of the eastern Catskills and Berkshires. Rainfall rates exceeding 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times. * Rapid rises could occur on smaller streams and creeks resulting in some rivers reaching flood stage. Urbanized areas, particularly in poor-drainage and low-lying areas, may also experience flooding.
Warren County, NYweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Southeast Warren, Southern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southeast Warren; Southern Washington FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, New York and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. In New York, Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady, Eastern Ulster, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Schoharie, Southeast Warren, Southern Saratoga, Southern Washington, Western Albany, Western Columbia, Western Dutchess, Western Greene, Western Rensselaer, Western Schenectady and Western Ulster. In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Through Monday evening. * A widespread rainfall of 2 to 6 inches is expected as Tropical Cyclone Henri impacts the region. Localized rainfall amounts up to 6 to 10 inches are possible, especially over the higher terrain areas of the eastern Catskills and Berkshires. Rainfall rates exceeding 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times. * Rapid rises could occur on smaller streams and creeks resulting in some rivers reaching flood stage. Urbanized areas, particularly in poor-drainage and low-lying areas, may also experience flooding.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Litchfield County, CTweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Northern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 03:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Litchfield FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, New York and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. In New York, Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady, Eastern Ulster, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Schoharie, Southeast Warren, Southern Saratoga, Southern Washington, Western Albany, Western Columbia, Western Dutchess, Western Greene, Western Rensselaer, Western Schenectady and Western Ulster. In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Through Monday evening. * A widespread rainfall of 2 to 6 inches is expected as Tropical Cyclone Henri impacts the region. Localized rainfall amounts up to 6 to 10 inches are possible, especially over the higher terrain areas of the eastern Catskills and Berkshires. Rainfall rates exceeding 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times. * Rapid rises could occur on smaller streams and creeks resulting in some rivers reaching flood stage. Urbanized areas, particularly in poor-drainage and low-lying areas, may also experience flooding.
Benton County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Jasper, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Newton; Porter Pockets of Dense Fog Early This Morning Pockets of dense fog may reduce visibilities to under one half mile at times through 8 AM. Motorists should be prepared for sharp and sudden changes in visibility. Should you encounter fog, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and increase your following distance.
Montgomery County, NYweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Montgomery, Northern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Saratoga FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, New York and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. In New York, Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady, Eastern Ulster, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Schoharie, Southeast Warren, Southern Saratoga, Southern Washington, Western Albany, Western Columbia, Western Dutchess, Western Greene, Western Rensselaer, Western Schenectady and Western Ulster. In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Through Monday evening. * A widespread rainfall of 2 to 6 inches is expected as Tropical Cyclone Henri impacts the region. Localized rainfall amounts up to 6 to 10 inches are possible, especially over the higher terrain areas of the eastern Catskills and Berkshires. Rainfall rates exceeding 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times. * Rapid rises could occur on smaller streams and creeks resulting in some rivers reaching flood stage. Urbanized areas, particularly in poor-drainage and low-lying areas, may also experience flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:30:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-22 08:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has continued a * Flash Flood Watch for all of American Samoa. * Through Monday morning * A frontal boundary is expected to move over the islands Sunday morning through Monday morning. This feature will enhance the potential for flash flooding. Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 830 Po Aso Toonai Aukuso 21 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le taeao o le Aso Gafua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA...O loo iai ni uiga louloua o le tau o loo faapea ona aga`i mai i luga o le atunu`u i le Aso Sa aga`i atu i le taeao o le Aso Gafua. O nei uiga o le tau o le a faatupulaia ai le avanoa mo tafega ma lologa. O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Goshen County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Platte, Goshen, Central and Eastern Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Platte, Goshen, Central and Eastern Laramie CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF INTERSTATE 25 IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA. RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310, 311, 312, AND 313 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 301, 310, 311, 312, and 313. * WIND...West 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * An increase in moisture will lead to scattered to numerous thunderstorms across the Sacramento Mountains this afternoon and evening. Additionally, wet grounds from recent rains will increase runoff. Thus, flash flooding will be possible. * Areas of heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding.
Cheyenne County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 03:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cheyenne and northwestern Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas through 300 AM MDT/400 AM CDT/ At 208 AM MDT/308 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Haigler to 14 miles east of Bonny Reservoir. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Sherman and Cheyenne Counties in northwestern Kansas, including the following locations... Wheeler. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

