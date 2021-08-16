Flash Flood Warning issued for Norton by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 02:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Norton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN NORTON COUNTY At 214 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Norcatur, Clayton and Reager. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0