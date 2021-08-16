Cancel
Oops, wrong words! These stars forgot their own lyrics on stage

By Bang Showbiz
Parsons Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnglish singer Ed Sheeran got slightly distracted during a Nashville performance, back in 2013 and messed up his performance. While he was singing ‘Wake Me Up’, Sheeran unexpectedly stopped because words were not coming out of his mouth. “I messed up. I’m sorry. It sounds a bit cheesy but I was thinking how awesome this song was before”, he told his audience.

