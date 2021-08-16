2017 Anvil Jeep Renegade

Jeep has dished out a few historic colors for the Wrangler and Gladiator lineups this year, including Chief Blue, Nacho and, most recently, Gecko Green. The brand isn't finished with the rainbow: Mopar Insiders was paying attention to its Instagram feed yesterday when Stellantis design boss Ralph Gilles posted a picture of a pink Jeep. The caption was, "I am taking credit for the new Jeep Wrangler Tuscadero color code PHP ... a sketch I did of a potential next gen Viper circa 1995 LOL." Gilles deleted the post, replacing it with a shot of the actual next-gen Viper he toyed with in 1995 and a caption that ended with, "Something pinkish this way comes shhhhhh...." But by then, MI had got in touch with its dealer friends to find out that Wrangler shoppers can order a Tuscadero Pink Jeep Wrangler right now.