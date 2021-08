Calum Hill made it back-to-back Scottish winners on the European Tour as he claimed his maiden top-tier title at the Cazoo Classic in Kent.The 26-year-old finished in a tie for fourth at last week’s Hero Open as he lost out to countryman Grant Forrest after the pair entered the final 18 holes in a share of the lead.He was in the final group again at London Golf Club but this time had to overturn a three-shot deficit from Dane Rasmus Hojgaard, carding a 67 to finish at 16 under.Frenchman Alexander Levy ended his week with a bogey-free 64 to finish...