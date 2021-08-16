Cancel
Celebrities

John Mellencamp and realtor Natasha Barrett split

crossroadstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Mellencamp has reportedly split from realtor Natasha Barrett. The 69-year-old rocker had been romancing the 46-year-old mother-of-two for a few months, but People now reports that the pair have gone their separate ways. John and Natasha, who met through his daughter Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, were first spotted together on...

