2011 Platinum Ice Tricoat Cadillac SRX

For a decade and a half now, the V-Series models have put paid to the notion that Cadillac can't build driver's cars. The first CTS-V of 2006 lapped the Nurburgring in 8:19 (with just 400hp), the second one dropped that below eight minutes thanks to a supercharger and the most recent generation gave a great account of itself against the current BMW M5. In North Wales, no less. Both CTS-V and the smaller ATS-V have been lauded for years as proper hero machines.