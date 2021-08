It's not quite as many games as launched last week, but next week still sees 15 new games heading to the Xbox platform, ranging from Arietta of Spirits to Yuoni. We've got major releases like Madden NFL 22 and the long-awaited interactive thriller Twelve Minutes arriving throughout the week, as well as interesting indie titles like The Vale: Shadow of the Crown on the way. All in all, there looks to be something for almost everyone here — will you be picking any of these games up?