It was Chelsea that took the lead a couple minutes shy of the half-hour mark, through Hakim Ziyech . Kai Havertz did superbly down the left side before squaring the ball for the Moroccan, who made no mistake with a cool finish. Villarreal equalised heading into the final 15; Gerard Moreno played a smart one-two before converting superbly with his weaker right foot. Unai Emery’s men did themselves proud, but came up short in the crucial moment.