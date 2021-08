VICTORIA, Texas – The District 3 runoff election unofficial results are in with Duane Crocker winning 54.60% of the votes and Chad Austin Hall receiving 45.40% of the votes. Chad Austin Hall said he wanted to thank his wife Michelle and daughter Georgia and all of his supporters. He also wanted to do a special thank you to all the voters who turned out to vote. Hall also said that he gave Duane a call to congratulate and wish him well.