Born and raised in California, Tiffany Haddish had a difficult childhood. Her biological father, who’s of Eritrean origin, left the family when Haddish was only three years old. When her mother remarried, Haddish got four half-siblings. In 1998, Haddish’s stepfather tampered with the brakes of her mother’s car, with the intention of killing the entire family to secure their life insurance policies. Lucky for Haddish and her siblings, they choose to be home on the day of their planned killing. Haddish’s mother, Leola, on the other hand, survived the ordeal but became schizophrenic as a result of the accident. Her inability to take care of her children led to Haddish and her siblings being placed in foster care.