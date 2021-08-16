View Image

View more in
Hermitage, PA
Ohio mother beaten with hammer in front of kids. Attacker leaves shoe in car, says she didn’t do itAmy ChristieOhio State
Shaka Fitness presents SUP Yoga at Lake Milton, OhioJames StephensLake Milton, OH
Get to know about Dave Grohl Alley in Downtown WarrenJames StephensWarren, OH
Two sisters donate $500.000 to Youngstown UniversityTerrence JacobsYoungstown, OH
Material handler position at the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning CountyPaul KrasinicYoungstown, OH
Environment|Posted byNBC News
Henri, downgraded to a tropical storm, barrels toward northeast
Tropical Storm Henri continued its march toward the northeastern United States Sunday morning, and is projected to make landfall Sunday afternoon. Although the storm had been downgraded, many parts of New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts were bracing for heavy rain, which could cause major flooding, and wind gust of up to 75 mph. Although the maximum winds could be as high as 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported the current wind speed at 70 mph.
Environment|Posted byABC News
10 dead, dozens missing in 'unbelievable' flooding
Middle Tennessee was hit with record rain early Saturday.
Environment|NBC News
Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England
Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Environment|Posted byNBC News
Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8
VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
Florida State|Posted byABC News
Florida gives school districts 48 hours to reverse mask mandates or lose funding
The leaders of Alachua and Broward schools said they'll take the state to court.
World|Posted byThe Associated Press
7 killed at Kabul airport; fighters seize areas from Taliban
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport killed seven Afghan civilians in the crowds, the British military said Sunday, showing the danger still posed to those trying to flee the Taliban’s takeover of the country. The deaths come as a group of...
Pharmaceuticals|Posted byABC News
5 good reasons for the FDA to give full approval to COVID-19 vaccines: Analysis
The FDA's full approval of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, expected as early as this coming week, could make a marked difference in improving health care and saving lives.
Presidential Election|Posted byThe Hill
Biden grapples with twin crises
President Biden is grappling with an international crisis involving the fall of the Afghan government and a domestic one in the COVID-19 pandemic, testing the resolve and ability of his young presidency. The double crisis has caused some heartburn for Democrats, who have until now, felt as though Biden’s presidency...
World|Posted byThe Hill
Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation
Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...
Nashville, TN|Posted byThe Hill
Conservative radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID-19
Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has died of COVID-19 after expressing skepticism toward vaccines and later saying he regretted not being inoculated. Nashville, Tennessee radio station WWTN, which broadcast “The Phil Valentine Show," announced his death on Saturday. He was 61 years old. "We are saddened to report that our...
