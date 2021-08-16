Listening to our speaker in church today, it prompted me with thoughts that I felt needed to be shared. The sermon subject was on faith, and the things we hold on to. At one point in the analogy, he used the metaphor of different ropes as things of importance in our lives. The reason I decided to share this with you is that so many people have similar lifestyles, but what is important to them is as different as night and day. Some of the ideals that many people live by may seem good for them, but upon closer examination, turn out to be a detriment in the end.