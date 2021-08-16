Cancel
Monday newspaper round-up: Ticket resale websites, NZ trade deal, Morrisons

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTicket resale websites such as Viagogo and StubHub could be shut down or hit with large fines if they are found to break consumer protection rules, under proposals by the competition regulator to stop “unscrupulous” touts ripping off fans. In a landmark intervention that comes as the live events industry recovers from Covid-19 restrictions, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said existing laws were too weak. - Guardian.

