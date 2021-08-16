Italtile Looks Poised to Benefit from Any Sustained Recovery In The South African
Following the impact of COVID-19 and the recent civil unrest, the hunt is on for high quality listed shares which have the potential to rise as the South African economy recovers. Obviously, service companies, which do not require significant working capital (i.e., stock levels or debtors’ books), tend to be more highly rated than manufacturers and retailers. But high quality management combined with a strong balance sheet can sometimes make a manufacturer or retailer very attractive despite its working capital exposure.za.investing.com
