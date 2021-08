Reese Witherspoon has a lot of decorating tricks up her sleeve. The actor (and no doubt, her interior designer) has utilized plenty of them throughout her properties to make every house and room look bright, cheerful, and timeless. Of those, however, there’s one she returns to over and over: the monochrome color scheme. The latest example of that? Witherspoon’s living room, where she put that palette play into practice yet again — this time, using it to turn a statement sofa into an enduring piece that will now undoubtedly remain a classic in her space for years to come.