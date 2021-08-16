Free MLB Picks For Today 8/16/2021
Angels at Yankees—MLB pick is LA Angels +220. Starting for LAA will be Jose Suarez. The lefthander in fifteen appearances carries and ERA of 3.90. Teams hitting .229 on Suarez. Gerritt Cole expected starter for New York. Cole in his past six starts allowed 20 earned runs in 33 2/3rd innings. Yankees play their first home game after a six game road trip. Past ten games they are hitting .219 against lefthanders. Yankees dealing with multiple injuries and quarantines. Play LA Angels +220.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0