Free MLB Picks For Today 8/16/2021

The Baltimore Orioles (38-79) will battle the Tampa Bay Rays (72-47) in the AL East four-game set tournament at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Baltimore needs a win here after losing a series by a sweep against the Boston Red Sox when scoring a total of just five runs in three outings over the weekend. In the next series, the Orioles kneeled to the Rays after a 2-9 defeat in the opening match, Monday. The Orioles failed to stop the offense of Tampa while hitting just 7 shots in that loss. Pitcher Matt Harvey lasted for just 4.2 innings in his start allowing five earned runs on five base hits with one walk granted and struck out six hitters of the Rays in defeat. CF Cedric Mullins scored one run on one hit with an RBI while 2B Jorge Mateo added one run on a double for the Orioles in the losing effort.