Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/16/2021

tonyspicks.com
 6 days ago

Angels at Yankees—MLB pick is LA Angels +220. Starting for LAA will be Jose Suarez. The lefthander in fifteen appearances carries and ERA of 3.90. Teams hitting .229 on Suarez. Gerritt Cole expected starter for New York. Cole in his past six starts allowed 20 earned runs in 33 2/3rd innings. Yankees play their first home game after a six game road trip. Past ten games they are hitting .219 against lefthanders. Yankees dealing with multiple injuries and quarantines. Play LA Angels +220.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Brault
Person
Touki Toussaint
Person
Braxton Garrett
Person
Frankie Montas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Laa#Orioles#Braves#Cincinnati Reds#Brewers#Kansas City#Royals#Era#Oakland Athletics#White Sox#Lefthanders#Colorado Rockies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBcaptaingambling.com

MLB Fanduel Picks and Picks ATS for 8/11

We have another full day of midweek games today. Keep an eye out for the Dodgers, who look to be peaking at the right time and sit only 4 games back of the Giants. I have a feeling there will be plenty of movement across the division standing leaderboards in the last couple months of the season.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Houston Astros vs Kansas City Royals 8/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Kauffman Field will play host to the second installment of a four-game set between the Kansas City Royals and the Houston Astros. The Royals took the series opener by a single run improving their record to 50-67 but are still in last place at the AL Central Division. The Astros still lead the AL West Division at 70-48 with the Athletics hot on their heels by 2 ½ games.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Los Angeles Dodgers 8/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Pittsburgh Pirates will play Game 2 of their 3-game road match against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Dodgers Stadium in LA on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 10:10 PM ET. The Pirates just lost Game 1 to a score of 1-2 yesterday. The team is on a 3-game losing slide and will try to win this match. Pittsburgh is last at 42-77 in the NL Central Division.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays 8/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Baltimore Orioles (38-79) will battle the Tampa Bay Rays (72-47) in the AL East four-game set tournament at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Baltimore needs a win here after losing a series by a sweep against the Boston Red Sox when scoring a total of just five runs in three outings over the weekend. In the next series, the Orioles kneeled to the Rays after a 2-9 defeat in the opening match, Monday. The Orioles failed to stop the offense of Tampa while hitting just 7 shots in that loss. Pitcher Matt Harvey lasted for just 4.2 innings in his start allowing five earned runs on five base hits with one walk granted and struck out six hitters of the Rays in defeat. CF Cedric Mullins scored one run on one hit with an RBI while 2B Jorge Mateo added one run on a double for the Orioles in the losing effort.
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants 8/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Mets will play at Oracle Park Diamond for Game 2 of this 3-game installment series in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 9:45 PM ET. The Mets recently suffered their first loss against San Francisco Giants to a score of 5-7 yesterday. 2B Jonathan Villar and 1B Pete Alonso each had 2 RBIs with Villar belting a 2-run home run while Alonso had a triple. LF Dominic Smith added an RBI as well to finish off the scoring for the Mets in the loss.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds 8/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago Cubs (52-69) will duel with the Cincinnati Reds (65-55) in Game 2 of the NL Central three-game competition at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Chicago badly needs a win here after losing 12 games in a row including a series sweep versus the Miami Marlins over the weekend and in Game 1 of a series against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs played seven scoreless innings at 0-12 versus the Reds and ended up scoring five runs in the 8th while hitting 10 shots to the eventual 5-14 defeat on Monday. Starter Justin Steele went 4.0 innings of work with two earned runs on five hits allowed while granting three walks and struck out five Cincinnati hitters in the loss. Catcher Robinson Chirinos acquired a one-run score on one hit with two RBIs while Right Fielder Jason Heyward added one run on one hit with an RBI in the losing effort.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cleveland Indians vs Minnesota Twins 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Indians will play Game 3 in their series against the Minnesota Twins in Target Field, MN, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). The Indians are underperforming recently, and they dropped the first round of this division series against the Twins. They dropped below .500 on the year and are at least 10 matches out of first place in the AL East and the AL Wild Card race. Cleveland is 19th in baseball in terms of runs scored, with Jose Ramirez leading the team in both home runs and RBI.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Toronto Blue Jays vs Washington Nationals 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Toronto Blue Jays will play the last game of their two-game series against the Washington Nationals in Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 4:05 PM (EDT). After an 8-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, Toronto is now at 63-54. The Blue Jays blasted four home runs in the win, avoiding a three-game sweep by the Mariners. The Blue Jays rank fourth, sitting eight matches behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Diego Padres will play the last installment of their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies in Coors Field, CO, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 3:10 PM (EDT). The Padres are currently at 67-54 and in second place in the National League’s Wild Card standings, while the Rockies are 53-66 and having a disappointing year. This season, the Padres are one of the greatest teams in the National League, but they recently underperformed.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees 8/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Concluding a three-game on the road series this Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox are set to meet the New York Yankees in MLB action for the final installment. The Boston Red Sox are at 69-51 after acquiring a 6-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles last Sunday. Boston snagged the weekend series from the Orioles at Fenway Park. Add to that, the Red Sox also swept the last three of their four games and are currently ranked second place in the American League East, trailing 3 ½ games behind the Tampa Bay Rays, who sit first.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB Top Plays: Thursday 8/19

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. CATCHER. Tucker Barnhart - Cincinnati Reds (vs. Miami Marlins - SP Zach...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Friday 8/20/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Weekly Planner: Week 21 (2021)

Next week features five teams playing a week-low five games. The remaining 25 teams play six or seven games, with 20 scheduled for six contests and five for a week-high seven games. View your league’s top available players with My Playbook >>. Notable Matchups. Los Angeles Angels at BAL (3),...
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY’s 2021 MLB Power Rankings: August 20 Update

OMG the Cubs won two in a row! And the Mets beat the Giants? What is happening?!?. As I’ve been saying on Live Drive Radio for more than two months, you need to Embrace the Chaos if you’re watching the wild card races in Major League Baseball. We’ve got a half dozen teams in the mix, some sliding the wrong way (Padres, Red Sox) and others sprinting for a postseason berth (Yankees).
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

Takeaways from MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Yankees Prospect List

As the New York Yankees were finishing off their sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, MLB Pipeline released their updated team top-30 prospect lists. The Yankees system has taken some upheaval in recent weeks due to trades at the deadline involving Joey Gallo, Anthony Rizzo, and Andrew Heaney.

Comments / 0

Community Policy