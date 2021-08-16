London to employ new tech to make roads safer

While its battery-electric vehicle offensive is picking up speed, the BMW Group continues the development of hydrogen fuel cell technology. At next month’s IAA Mobility 2021 show in Munich, BMW will unveil the iX5 Hydrogen, the near-production version of the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT concept car from 2019. Although it looks like a regular X5 except for the unique lower bumper inserts, BMW i Blue accents, and 22-inch aero wheels, BMW says the iX5 Hydrogen is still in series development.