O’Neill: American courts can’t make Mexico’s streets safe

Press Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexico’s lawsuit alleging in a Massachusetts court that U.S. gunmakers knowingly supply guns to criminal organizations is a new twist on using the U.S. justice system to take on the crime and corruption that plague Latin America. It comes from a justified frustration over the “iron river” of illegal guns flowing south. Yet the lawsuit won’t do much to bring down Mexico’s crime and violence. That goal will require Mexico to make its own law enforcement and justice systems work.

Comments / 2

Comments / 2

