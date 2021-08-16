Flam: Vaccine exemptions for medical reasons are mostly bogus
A pervasive myth floating around social media holds that lots of people can’t be vaccinated, or shouldn’t be, or are ineligible due to medical conditions. Even the mainstream media sometimes gives us that impression. A recent New York Times opinion essay, for example, proclaimed that in addition to those refusing vaccines, “millions more, of course, are children under 12 and those disqualified by underlying health conditions.”www.pressdemocrat.com
