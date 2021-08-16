Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Flam: Vaccine exemptions for medical reasons are mostly bogus

Press Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pervasive myth floating around social media holds that lots of people can’t be vaccinated, or shouldn’t be, or are ineligible due to medical conditions. Even the mainstream media sometimes gives us that impression. A recent New York Times opinion essay, for example, proclaimed that in addition to those refusing vaccines, “millions more, of course, are children under 12 and those disqualified by underlying health conditions.”

www.pressdemocrat.com

Comments / 8

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
Person
Elizabeth Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exemptions#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#New York Times#Washington University#The Children S Hospital#Vanderbilt Medical Center#Moderna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Who can make you get a COVID vaccine?

Millions of Americans have chosen not to get a coronavirus vaccine. But with the shots readily available and virus cases ticking back up in parts of the country, a growing number of employers, universities and businesses are now issuing some form of a vaccine requirement. Under many of these orders,...
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

People Without COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Were Injected With Saline? Claims Debunked

Health experts have debunked a theory claiming that people who received COVID-19 vaccines but did not develop any side effects were instead injected with saline. Hundreds of social media users on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram shared a post that claims a large number of the general population received saline in an attempt to cover up severe side effects caused by COVID-19 vaccines.
Pharmaceuticalscbslocal.com

Will There Be A National Vaccine Mandate?

(CBS DFW) — The end of the COVID pandemic seemed to be in sight a couple months ago. Case numbers were falling. People were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is increasing quickly across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
ScienceWHNT-TV

Doctors warn against taking parasite medication for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists have scrambled to find possible treatments among already approved medications. Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasites in both humans and animals, has recently been tested for its efficacy as a treatment for COVID-19. But does it work?
Pharmaceuticalscaliforniahealthline.org

‘We Sent a Terrible Message’: Scientists Say Biden Jumped the Gun With Vaccine Booster Plan

The Biden administration’s plans to make covid-19 booster shots available next month has drawn a collective scream of protest from the scientific community. As some scientists see it, the announcement is rash and based on weak evidence, and they worry it could undercut confidence in vaccines with no clear benefit of controlling the pandemic. Meanwhile, more information is needed on potential side effects or adverse effects from a booster shot, they say.
Olympia, WAyaktrinews.com

Who qualifies for a ‘religious exemption’ from the COVID-19 vaccine?

OLYMPIA, Wash. – One day after Washington Governor Jay Inslee expanded requirements for state employees who need to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the state says it’s still working through the process for employees who cite a religious exemption. State employees, teachers, school staff and volunteers, long-term care workers and others...
PharmaceuticalsBoston Globe

Most unvaccinated Americans believe coronavirus vaccine a greater health risk than the disease, poll finds

More unvaccinated adults in the United States view the coronavirus vaccine as a greater risk to their health than the disease caused by the virus itself, a poll found. The Kaiser Family Foundation released a survey Wednesday that found there was a big split between unvaccinated and vaccinated adults in what they perceived as the bigger threat during the pandemic.

Comments / 8

Community Policy