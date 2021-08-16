Madden NFL has a soundtrack album

It's August, so football fans all over the U.S. know what that means: another Madden NFL game is on the horizon. After the loud negative feedback and backlash from the community over last year's game, EA Sports and developer EA Tiburon have been more transparent about the improvements, changes, and additions coming to Madden NFL 22. Following the initial reveal, EA Tiburon has continued putting out blog posts and videos detailing exactly what players can expect to encounter when they first go under center in the new iteration.