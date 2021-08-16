Madden NFL has a soundtrack album
With all of the licensed music it uses, I’m surprised EA has never released a Madden NFL soundtrack. Well, that is happening now. The publisher has teamed up with Interscope Records to release its first album for the popular football game franchise, Madden NFL 22: The Soundtrack. The title pays homage to big names and indie artists alike with artists like Swae Lee, Tierra Whack, and several up-and-comers. Hopefully, it is a good soundtrack to accompany your football adventures as you play the game.www.geeky-gadgets.com
