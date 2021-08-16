Cancel
NBA

Pritchard, Mitchell among standouts at NBA Summer League

ESPN
 6 days ago

Payton Pritchard arrived at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas looking to take advantage of the opportunity to show he deserves major minutes this upcoming season with the Boston Celtics. Mission accomplished. The second-year point guard was one of the biggest stars in Las Vegas before leaving the team...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Joel Embiid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Nba Players#Nba Summer League#The Boston Celtics#Baylor#Kings Summer League#Lsu#G League Mvp Paul Reed#Timberwolves#The Houston Rockets#Espn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NCAA
Related
NBACelticsBlog

Pritchard’s a pro, Madar shows potential in first Summer League game

Come for Yam Madar, stay to see the growth of the Boston Celtics young contingent. After a season devoid of Summer League, the kids are back and looking to earn regular-season rotation minutes. Playing in expanded roles, now’s the time to witness what Boston’s youthful bench rotation can do when given the opportunity.
NBAPosted by
MassLive.com

Aaron Nesmith erupts, Payton Pritchard shines and more Celtics takeaways from Summer League win over Nuggets

LAS VEGAS -- Four takeaways from the Celtics’ convincing 107-82 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 overall. Aaron Nesmith puts on a shooting clinic: The No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft had a rough start in his Summer League opener on Sunday but bounced back in a big way against the Nuggets. The 6-foot-6 wing erupted for 31 points over the first three quarters, making seven of his first nine attempts from 3-point range and 12-of-15 from the field overall in just 17 minutes. He was also incredibly active on the glass, grabbing seven rebounds, easily looking like the best player on the floor in the blowout win over the Nuggets. Nesmith had a slow start out of the gate last season but he looked a cut above the competition on the court, which should be the case for any second-year pro at Summer League. Nesmith finished with 33 points in the win.
NBA985thesportshub.com

Summer League teaching Payton Pritchard important late game lesson

The NBA Summer League is a place for young, budding stars to prove their worth. While the league is usually for rookies to try to impress and make a roster, some sophomores utilize the tournament to refine their skills. For the Celtics, sophomore guard Payton Pritchard is that guy. In...
NBAPosted by
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Celtics blow out Magic in Summer League; Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser shoot lights out

LAS VEGAS — The Celtics, armed with their returners of NBA experience, are predictably dominating their opposition. This time it was a blowout 108-71 victory Thursday over the Magic, improving Boston’s Summer League record to 3-0. With an undefeated record and two huge wins, the Celtics could be in the championship game pending they beat the 76ers at 5 p.m. Saturday.
NBAModesto Bee

Las Vegas Summer League: Kings win again; Davion Mitchell’s D; top NBA draft picks injured

The Kings remained unbeaten in the Las Vegas Summer League with a 90-75 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at Cox Pavilion. Some organizations are beginning to shutdown some of their young stars to prevent injuries and evaluate other players. Kings summer league coach Bobby Jackson said the team’s front office will decide which players are available when the Kings (3-0) face the Dallas Mavericks (0-2) at noon Sunday, but Jackson and his team seem to be setting their sights on an appearance in Tuesday’s championship game.
Posted by
Yardbarker

Kings' Davion Mitchell, Nets' Cam Thomas named co-MVPs of NBA Summer League

According to the Association's website, Mitchell averaged 10.8 points, 5.8 assists, and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.1% from three-point land and 42.3% overall from the field. Per the Summer League stats, Thomas led all scorers with 27 points per game and also averaged two assists and 1.8 rebounds. He shot 36% from beyond the arc and 42.3% from the field.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith 'too good for summer league' per Athletic analyst

The Boston Celtics have been dominating Las Vegas Summer League this year, and two of their second-year players have been no small part of the reason why. This has been lost on some of the world’s keener basketball minds, with point guard Payton Pritchard and small forward Aaron Nesmith both shining in the Sin City exhibition series games they have appeared in.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...

