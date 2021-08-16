Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logansport, IN

Public forum: August 17, 2021

Pharos-Tribune
 6 days ago

The recent passing of the infrastructure bill in the Senate just proves that even a bunch of self-serving, self-centered millionaires can do the right thing occasionally. I am sure that some of them and their constituents will profit by this, the majority of us benefiting in the long run will be the general public. Hopefully the House will follow suit and act like responsible adults and pass it also. It will provide good jobs and help repair our crumbling roads and bridges.

www.pharostribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Logansport, IN
Government
City
Logansport, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#U S Census Bureau#Infrastructure#Senate#House#The U S Census Bureau#Cass County Online#Existential Media#Logansport School#Logansport State Hospital#The Karen Baptist Church#American#P O Box 210
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Henri barrels toward U.S. Northeast coast

AMAGANSETT, N.Y., Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hurricane Henri headed toward southern New England and Long Island on Sunday, threatening the region with high winds, a storm surge and drenching rainfall. By 2 a.m. (0600 GMT), Henri was located 135 miles (215 km) south-southeast of Montauk Point on Long Island in...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation

Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy