Public forum: August 17, 2021
The recent passing of the infrastructure bill in the Senate just proves that even a bunch of self-serving, self-centered millionaires can do the right thing occasionally. I am sure that some of them and their constituents will profit by this, the majority of us benefiting in the long run will be the general public. Hopefully the House will follow suit and act like responsible adults and pass it also. It will provide good jobs and help repair our crumbling roads and bridges.www.pharostribune.com
