Pleasantville’s volleyball squad struggled at the end of last season losing their last seven matches, but hope to replicate the fantastic 2019 season they put forth. In 2019, Pleasantville had a 16-9 record and a 6-4 record in West Central Conference play, which was good for fifth overall. In 2020, Pleasantville finished 9-13 and 4-6 in West Central Conference play, with both years ending in first round losses to Pella Christian. Despite having four seniors graduating last year, there is a long list of underclassmen that are expected to take a big step forward, including Sophomore Danika Park, who was second on the team in kills with 79. Coach Joel Allman states that it is interesting to talk about winning ways after the difficulties the program had over the last few years.