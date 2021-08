Houston is Home to one of America’s leading orchestras, and the prestigious symphony returns with a bustling schedule for the highly-anticipated fall season. This September marks the final run for the Symphony’s beloved Music Director Andrés Orozco Estrada, who welcomes back a myriad of world-renowned performers. “The level of musicianship in our orchestra is second to none, and I’m looking forward to showing this artistry through these works of art," Estrada exclaimed in a statement provided. "Audiences will also get the chance to see members of the orchestra performing alongside renowned guest artists, which is a testament to our musicians’ world-class virtuosity”