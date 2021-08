Aug. 21—Gusty winds pushed the voracious Caldor Fire northeast Saturday afternoon toward the tiny town of Kyburz on a closed stretch of Highway 50 in El Dorado County. "We are experiencing increased winds, which is causing significant fire activity," said Keith Wade, a Sacramento Fire Department captain who was acting as a spokesperson on the Caldor Fire response. "There is definitely progression of the fire ... and the community of Kyburz is directly in its path."