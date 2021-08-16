Cancel
Lakeside, VA

2318 New Berne Rd, Henrico, VA 23228

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassic Brick & Slate Colonial in the heart of Lakeside. This gorgeous property offers three spacious bedrooms and a full basement! As you step through the front door, you’ll be greeted by a gorgeous living room with refined hardwood floors and a brick fireplace. The main floor also includes a dining room w/ chandelier, an office, and a spacious kitchen with tile backsplash and all stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you’ll find all three of your bedrooms including the spacious primary suite with large windows and a full bathroom with modern vanity, custom tile flooring and shower/bathtub combo! The basement of the home is open and offers a half bathroom; a great space for storage, a second living room and more. The basement has a new sump pump. The back of the home is open and includes meticulous landscaping and a detached garage! This property offers convenient access to Carytown, the Heart of Richmond(with Henrico Co schools and taxes), and is within walking distance of Bryan Park and Belmont Park. Set your appointment to see this lovely home today!

