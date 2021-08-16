Yakima Valley Pippins force deciding Game 3 against Bellingham with 6-3 victory Sunday night

Aug. 16—The Yakima Valley Pippins were up against the possibility of their season coming to an end Sunday night at Yakima County Stadium. But facing a 3-0 deficit Sunday night to the Bellingham Bells in the second game of their best-of-three West Coast League playoff series, the Pippins offense roared to life with six runs in the third inning en route to a 6-3 victory to force a deciding Game 3.