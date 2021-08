Funko is teaming up with RIVET to help youth-led social change by revealing Pops! With Purpose. For funs who are unaware, RIVET teams up partners with top brands and influencers to help youth fund their work as activists and innovators. Three Pops are on the way for the initiative with each each Pop getting a story of one of the young changemakers out there. Each of the Pop! With Purpose vinyls will feature brand new packaging that will show off their story as well as the Funko and RIVET partnership. Each purchase will go directly to young people leading social change in their communities making this an incredible collectible. There are three Pops on the way from three different franchises with Star Trek, SpongeBob Squarepants, and DC Comics.